Kevin Feige Got Mad At Iman Vellani For Watching 'WandaVision' On Phone; Here's What Happened Next

The phase 4 plans of Marvel Studios seem to have clicked as MCU fans are loving the way the studio has introduced a new set of superheroes while managing the ones, who were already there. And with the success of Marvel shows like ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’ and ‘Moon Knight’, all the focus is now shifted onto ‘Ms. Marvel’.

While ‘Ms. Marvel’ stars have been busy promoting their newly released show, Saagar Shaikh, who essays the role of Aamir shared an interesting anecdote from the filming days. Talking about his co-star Iman Vellani, Saagar in a recent conversation with Marvel revealed that she is a huge MCU fan herself and it almost landed her in trouble with Marvel’s head Kevin Feige.

Talking about their on-set shenanigans, Saagar said “Kevin Feige got mad at her for watching WandaVision on her phone. He’s like, They’re not made for phones! Watch it on TV!” While Vellani has been impressing everyone with her knowledge of MCU, now we know that the Marvel star is also a diehard Marvel fan like us.

Meanwhile, talking about Bollywood, Vellani had recently revealed that she is a huge Aamir Khan fan and would like to collaborate with the ‘phenomenal’ actor soon. Watch the video here:

While the plot of ‘Ms. Marvels’ revolves around a Pakistani teenager Kamala Khan from New Jersey, who is a huge fan of Carol Denvers/Captain Marvel, the show is reported to serve as a set-up for Marvel Studios’ 2023 movie ‘The Marvels’.

Apart from Vellani, Zenobia Shroff and Saagar Shaikh, ‘Ms. Marvel’ also stars talented actors like Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Mohan Kapur and others.

