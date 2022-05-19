Kevin Feige Confirms That 'Loki' Is MCU's Most-watched Show (Obviously); Shares Exciting Update For Season 2

Disney took the stage at the latest Upfront presentation an the Marvel Studios boss Kevin Fiege himself came to unveil the trailer of MCU’s upcoming series She-Hulk. During the presentation, Fiege revealed that Loki was the most-watched MCU series on Disney Plus and gave exciting new updates about season two of the show. It is not surprising that Loki is the most-watched MCU show as the God f Mischief has a huge fan following.

As per the Nielsen figures obtained by THR, Loki is the only MCU show to exceed 1 billion minutes of watch time in a single week and has a staggering record of 5.23 billion minutes watched. Meanwhile, WandaVision comes second with 4.8 billion minutes, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier at third with 4.15 billion minutes and Hawkeye with 3.46 billion minutes.

Kevin Feige says #Loki is the most watched Marvel series 📺 pic.twitter.com/OvABLps8iR — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 17, 2022

Kevin Fiege also announced that the second season of Loki will start shooting soon and most of the cast including Tom Hiddlestone will be returning for the new season. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who previously directed episodes two and four of the series, will be directing Loki’s second Disney+ outing.

The show follows the story that after stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline.

