Kevin Costner almost had a wardrobe malfunction with wife Christine Baumgartner at the Oscars

Kevin Costner attended the Oscars with his wife, Christine Baumgartner, where they managed to avoid an awkward wardrobe malfunction.

The couple posed on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre, where Costner wore a black tuxedo and bowtie and Baumgartner wore a lacy black and white gown

At one point, a button on Costner’s jacket got stuck onto his wife’s dress. Luckily, Costner was able to remove the button from Baumgartner’s outfit without doing any damage to it.

They continued to snap photos together and then went to the awards ceremony.

During the Oscars, Costner applauded his wife of 17 years on Instagram and shared a picture with her taken on the red carpet.

“How beautiful is my date? Thank you to @theacademy for having us tonight,” the Yellowstone star wrote in the caption.

Days before the event, Costner shared a post on Instagram about the Oscars in 1991, when he won two awards for his role in the 1990 film, Dance with Wolves.

“I have a lot of special memories of the Oscars, but nothing tops this night in 1991 with Dances With Wolves,” he wrote in the caption. “Really excited to be at the @theacademy Awards presenting this weekend. Good luck to all the nominees—savour this tremendous recognition!”

Costner was one of many famous faces on stage at the 94th Academy Awards, as it was hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

