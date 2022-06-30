Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as US Supreme Court justice

Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in as the 116th justice on the US Supreme Court, the first Black woman and first former public defender to join the nine-member panel.

She was sworn into the role at noon on 30 June by Chief Justice John Roberts and retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, whose retirement is effective on Thursday following 30 years on the nation’s high court.

The chief justice administered the Constitutional oath and Justice Breyer administered the judicial oath in a small ceremony with members of Justice Jackson’s family present. She was sworn into the role on a Bible held by her husband Patrick.

The ceremony came just two hours after the new conservative-majority court ended its latest term, concluding a series of rulings with far-reaching implications for abortion rights, the Second Amendment, environmental protections, Indigenous sovereignty, and religion in schools.

Justice Jackson, who was nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the US Senate earlier this year, after Justice Breyer announced his retirement, will likely not re-shape the court’s conservative-majority balance.

Following a summer recess, the justices will return for a 2022-2023 session to consider new cases and hear oral arguments.

This is a developing story

