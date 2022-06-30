Ketanji Brown Jackson praised as ‘ray of light during a dark time’ upon being sworn in as US Supreme Court justice

Celebrities and politicians are praising Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who just became the first Black woman sworn into the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Judge Jackson will replace Stephen Breyer, who will be retiring after 30 years on 30 June. The new justice had been nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the US Senate earlier this year.

The progressive justice will join the court’s two other liberals, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, who were appointed by Barack Obama.

Sworn in at noon of 30 June, Chief Justice John Roberts administered the Constitutional Oath and Justice Breyer administered the Judicial Oath in a small ceremony. Judge Jackson’s family was also present for the occasion, according to a statement from the court.

In honour of Judge Jackson making history, many female politicians and supporters have celebrated her achievement and wished her good luck on the court on Twitter.

“I’m thrilled to see Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in today as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court!,” Elizabeth Warren tweeted, along with a photos of herself and judge Jackson.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote: “I know you will serve with an unshakeable commitment to equal justice and the rights of all Americans. At challenging time in our country’s history, today, we’ve made a step towards progress.”

“She has broken barriers, inspired millions, and has made #HERstory,” United States Representative Nydia Velazquez added.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman called the swearing in “a ray of light during a dark time for our country” and dubbed Justice Jackson as “an inspiration to Black women and girls everywhere.”

Sen. Cory Booker said the US is “better today because of” Justice Jackson.

Throughout her confirmation hearings, Judge Jackson endured questions about her alleged teaching of critical race theory and arguments over sex and gender, as they were related to the GOP’s social concerns about her. Several Republicas on the Judiciary Commited also attacked her for her alleged history of giving unduly lenient sentences to child sex abusers and supposed radicalism.

However, she was ultimately confirmed into the court with the support of all 50 Senate Democrats and three Republicans.

