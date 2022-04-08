Ketanji Brown Jackson news – live: Judge says ‘we’ve made it’ as Biden slams GOP ‘verbal abuse’ during hearing

Biden hits out at GOP’s ‘verbal abuse’ against Ketanji Brown Jackson_1.mp4

Joe Biden will give a White House speech today celebrating the confirmation of his first Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, who will become the court’s first Black woman justice when she joins the bench later this year.

Having garnered the support of three Republican senators – Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney – she also received the support of all 50 Democrats. The president yesterday shared video of himself watching the confirmation vote with Ms Brown Jackson at his side.

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Tim Scott has lashed out at criticism from progressive pundits after he voted “no” on the justice’s confirmation. He specifically attacked MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid after she accused him of allowing “Lindsey Graham and the sheriffs” to “dog-walk him” into backing conservative policies. “Now he’ll go along with Lindsey’s barking-dog racism against Judge Jackson because: he’s Tim Scott,” she tweeted.

“What is so offensive about what Joy is saying is that a Black man cannot think for himself,” Mr Scott said in response.

Show latest update 1649442608 Dan Rather hopes Jackson’s word ‘usher forth a vision of hope’ Veteran broadcaster Dan Rather tweets: “Please stop whatever you are doing to listen to, and share this historic moment. The words of Judge Jackson resonate in defiance of cynicism, they grow from the deep roots of pain and struggle, and they usher forth a vision of hope in a better and more just America.” Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 19:30 1649441468 Biden tests negative for Covid-19 A White House official says that President Joe Biden was tested for Covid-19 this morning and the result was negative. Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 19:11 1649440628 Biden condemns attack on Ukrainian train station President Joe Biden has condemned the attack on the Ukrainian train station this morning, calling it “yet another horrific atrocity committed by Russia”. Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 18:57 1649439488 Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers stirring speech marking historic confirmation to Supreme Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a stirring speech connecting her historic confirmation as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court to many Black Americans’ origin in the United States with a simple phrase: “We’ve made it.” Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC. Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 18:38 1649439203 Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 18:33 1649438284 ‘One generation from segregation to the Supreme Court’ “Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave, I am the dream and the hope of the slave,” says Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. “In my family it took just one generation from segregation to the Supreme Court.” (Getty Images) Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 18:18 1649437988 ‘We’ve made it. All of us’ It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. But we’ve made it. We’ve made it, all of us. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 18:13 1649437905 Judge Jackson will remain on appeal court until swearing in Per a White House official, Ketanji Brown Jackson will remain on the appeals court until she’s sworn in at the Supreme Court this June or July. The official adds: “Judge Jackson will continue to recuse from all cases on the DC Circuit as she has since the President nominated her.” Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 18:11 1649437721 Judge Jackson: ‘Greatest honor of my life to be standing here with you in this moment’ “It is the greatest honor of my life to be standing here with you in this moment,” Judge Jackson tells President Joe Biden. “It is hard to find the words to express the depth of my gratitude … I have come this far by faith and I know I am truly blessed.” “I have to give thanks to God for delivering me as promised and for sustaining me throughout this nomination and confirmation process,” she said. Judge Jackson also thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for her “wise counsel and steady guidance.” She later said: “I have dedicated my career to public service because I love this country and our constitution and the rights that make us free.” “I am honoured and humbled to continue working in this fashion as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.” Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 18:08 1649437041 Biden blasts ‘verbal abuse’ from GOP during Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings Andrew Feinberg reports from the South Lawn of the White House. Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 17:57

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ketanji Brown Jackson news - live: Judge says ‘we’ve made it’ as Biden slams GOP ‘verbal abuse’ during hearing