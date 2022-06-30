Ketanji Brown Jackson – live: New Supreme Court justice to be sworn in as Stephen Breyer retires

Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson on appointment to Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court appointee is being sworn in today. She will become the first Black woman to sit on the court, and will replace Stephen Breyer to join the current court’s two other liberals, Obama appointees Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

Ms Brown Jackson’s confirmation was never in serious doubt thanks to the Democrats’ control of both the White House and the Senate, but her hearings nonetheless saw several Republicans on the Judiciary Committee attack her for her supposed radicalism and alleged history of giving unduly lenient sentences to child sex abusers.

She was also obliged to endure questions related to Republicans’ key current social concerns, including the alleged teaching of critical race theory in schools and arguments over the nature of sex and gender.

Nonetheless, she was ultimately confirmed to the court with the support of all 50 Senate Democrats and three Republicans.

Show latest update 1656589897 Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson? Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was sworn in as a circuit court judge on 17 June last year, was confirmed on Thursday 7 April by a vote of 53 to 47 after being nominated by President Joe Biden in late February, ending a month-long search for a replacement for Justice Stephen G Breyer. Seeking to fulfil his 2020 campaign promise to name a Black woman to serve on the highest court in the nation, Mr Biden interviewed at least three potential nominees, with Ms Jackson, Leondra Kruger and J Michelle Childs considered to be the top candidates. Ms Jackson has been under consideration for a Supreme Court seat before. When Justice Scalia passed away unexpectedly in early 2016, she was one of five candidates whom then-president Barack Obama interviewed before choosing current US Attorney General Merrick Garland as his pick to succeed Scalia. Read our profile below. Andrew Naughtie 30 June 2022 12:51 1656589709 Good morning Welcome to our coverage of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s swearing-in as the Supreme Court’s first Black woman justice. Stay with us for updates. Andrew Naughtie 30 June 2022 12:48

