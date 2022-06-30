Ketanji Brown Jackson – live: First Black woman sworn in as Supreme Court justice after Stephen Breyer retires

Biden congratulates Ketanji Brown Jackson on appointment to Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court appointee, has been sworn in with a short oath ceremony. She is the first Black woman to sit on the court, and replaces Stephen Breyer, joining the current court’s two other liberals, Barack Obama appointees Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

Ms Brown Jackson’s confirmation was never in serious doubt thanks to the Democrats’ control of both the White House and the Senate, but her hearings nonetheless saw several Republicans on the Judiciary Committee attack her for her supposed radicalism and alleged history of giving unduly lenient sentences to child sex abusers.

She also endured questions related to the GOP’s current social concerns, including alleged teaching of critical race theory and arguments over sex and gender.

Nonetheless, she was ultimately confirmed with the support of all 50 Senate Democrats and three Republicans.

Justice Breyer is bowing out after 28 years on the court. On Thursday morning he gave his opinion on the final two cases of the 2021/22 session. The conservative majority court decided to gut the federal government’s ability to counter the climate crisis but will allow the Biden administration to end the Trump-era “remain in Mexico” asylum policy.

Show latest update 1656607711 Jackson praised as ‘ray of light during a dark time’ upon swearing-in Amber Raiken reports. Oliver O’Connell 30 June 2022 17:48 1656606661 Pelosi hails ‘historic step’ amid ‘cruel assault’ by court As Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson takes her seat on the Supreme Court, our nation takes an historic step toward realizing our highest ideals. Amid this Court’s cruel assault on Americans’ health, freedom and security, she will be a much needed force for equal justice for all. Congress and the Country are also deeply grateful to Justice Stephen Breyer – a leader of integrity, a champion of liberty and a jurist who never wavered in his sacred duty to defend Americans’ individual rights. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Oliver O’Connell 30 June 2022 17:31 1656605645 Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as US Supreme Court justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in as the 116th justice on the US Supreme Court, the first Black woman and first former public defender to join the nine-member panel. More follows… Oliver O’Connell 30 June 2022 17:14 1656605405 After a short ceremony, Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first Black woman to serve on the US Supreme Court as its 116th justice. The oath ceremony was streamed live by the court and attended by the new justice’s immediate family, including her husband, who held the bible on which she was sworn in. Oliver O’Connell 30 June 2022 17:10 1656605156 Oath ceremony underway The swearing-in ceremony is beginning with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the oath as determined by the Constitution. Justice Stephen Breyer will administer the judicial oath. Oliver O’Connell 30 June 2022 17:05 1656604111 SCOTUS rejects Covid-19 shot mandate case from New York The Supreme Court declined on Thursday to take up a case involving a Covid-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons. The court’s action follows a decision in December in which the justices declined an emergency request to halt the requirement. At the time, doctors, nurses, and other medical workers said they were being forced to choose between their jobs and religious beliefs. Three conservative justices — Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito — dissented earlier and did so again Thursday. New York is one of three states, along with Maine and Rhode Island, that do not accommodate health care workers who object to the vaccine on religious grounds. The court had previously turned away health care workers in Maine, who filed a similar challenge, with the same three justices in dissent. Oliver O’Connell 30 June 2022 16:48 1656603631 ICYMI: Biden blasts GOP’s ‘verbal abuse’ during Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings The Independent’s Washington political team reported on the historic event at the time. Oliver O’Connell 30 June 2022 16:40 1656603022 SCOTUS to review powers of state legislatures in federal elections The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear an appeal from North Carolina Republicans that could drastically limit state court authority over congressional redistricting, as well as elections for Congress and the presidency. The justices will consider whether state courts, finding violations of their state constitutions, can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts. The case probably will be argued in the autumn when Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joins the bench for her first term. The appeal challenges a state court ruling throwing out the congressional districts drawn by North Carolina’s General Assembly that made GOP candidates likely victors in 10 of the state’s 14 congressional districts. The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature doctrine, but four of the court’s conservative justices have expressed interest in taking on the subject. One of them, Justice Clarence Thomas, was among three justices who advanced it in the Bush v Gore case that settled the 2000 presidential election. It only takes four of the nine justices to agree to hear a case. A majority of five is needed for an eventual decision. The issue has arisen repeatedly in cases from North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where Democratic majorities on the states’ highest courts have invoked voting protections in their state constitutions to frustrate the plans of Republican-dominated legislatures. Oliver O’Connell 30 June 2022 16:30 1656602791 ICYMI: Justice Stephen Breyer retires After announcing his retirement earlier this year, US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will formally end his tenure on the nation’s high court today at noon. Read Justice Breyer’s retirement letter here. Alex Woodward reports: Oliver O’Connell 30 June 2022 16:26 1656601771 Watch: ‘It has taken 232 years for a Black female appointment’ ‘It has taken 232 years for a Black female appointment’, says Justice Jackson Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the supreme court on Thursday, as the first Black female appointment in 232 years after overcoming a vigorous Senate approval process.After weeks of private meetings, days of public testimony and heated debates over judicial philosophy and race relations in the US, Jackson earned bipartisan support to become the 116th justice of the supreme court. The vote was 53 to 47, with all Democrats in favor. Click here to sign up to our free newsletters. Oliver O’Connell 30 June 2022 16:09

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ketanji Brown Jackson - live: First Black woman sworn in as Supreme Court justice after Stephen Breyer retires