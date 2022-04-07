Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black woman Supreme Court justice

Ketanji Brown Jackson has made history as the first Black woman Supreme Court Justice after the Senate voted 53 to 47 to approve her nomination.

Vice President Kamala Harris, herself a historic first as the first Black and Asian American woman vice president, presided over the confirmation vote.

Ms Brown Jackson will replace Justice Breyer when he retires this summer after 28 years on the court. She watched the vote alongside President Joe Biden at the White House. Her appointment fulfills the president’s campaign promise to appoint a Black woman to the court.

