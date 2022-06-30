Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes first Black woman on Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court appointee, was sworn in today (30 June).

She becomes the first Black woman to sit on the court, and replaces Stephen Breyer to join the current court’s two other liberals, Barack Obama appointees Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

Ms Brown Jackson’s confirmation comes despite several Republicans on the Judiciary Committee attacking her for her supposed radicalism and alleged history of giving unduly lenient sentences to child sex abusers.

