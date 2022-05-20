Kerry Washington says Scandal co-stars were ‘p**sed for years’ over kissing comment

Kerry Washington has revealed that co-stars Tony Goldwyn and Scott Foley were “p**sed for years” over a comment she made during a previous interview.

The three actors’ characters were entangled in a love triangle on Shonda Rhimes’ thriller series Scandal, which was about a former media consultant to the president who can’t shake the ghosts of her past.

Appearing on Thursday (19 May) on The Ellen DeGeneres Show ahead of its final episode on 26 May, the two reminisced about Washington’s previous appearances on DeGeneres’ talk show.

“I got in a lot of trouble here because you asked me who I liked to kiss better on the show between [Scandal’s] two male leads,” Washington admitted.

She added: “I thought I was keeping the peace by saying, ‘I don’t like kissing either one of them.’

“But they were both pretty p**sed for years. Like, ‘Why would you say that on national television?!’”

The host laughed and responded: “You could have gone the other way and said ‘I like kissing them both equally.’”

Kerry Washington on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

“There’s clearly one better kisser. Who is it now that the show’s over?” DeGeneres teased, as Washington motioned that her lips were sealed.

Marking the filming of her final episode, airing on 26 May, DeGeneres addressed fans in an Instagram post that read: “When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal.”

She continued: “We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour.”

“Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” she concluded.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kerry Washington says Scandal co-stars were ‘p**sed for years’ over kissing comment