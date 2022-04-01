Kermode and Mayo: Why is BBC Radio 5 film review show ending?

Simon Mayo and Mark Kermode‘s Radio 5 Live is coming to an end today (1 April).

After 21 years, the duo will air the final run of Kermode and Mayo’s beloved film review show in its current form.

All is not lost for longtime listeners, however, as the pair have promised: “We’ll be back.”

Neither presenter has confirmed why they’re leaving the BBC, but it follows the demise of both Francine Stock’s Film Programme and Saturday Review on Radio 4.

It’s also not known how the pair will continue, but an announcement is expected following the broadcast of their final episode, which will feature Daniel Radcliffe, Sandra Bullock and, of course, Jason Isaacs.

Reports suggest they could move to Scala radio, where Mayo now presents after departing the BBC in 2019.

The news also comes after Emily Maitlis and and Jon Sopel quit the BBC to host a joint radio show and podcasts for rival LBC – a move that saw the corporation lose decades of presenting experience.

“It’s @simonmayo and @KermodeMovie ‘s last show together on @bbc5live at 2.30. Guests are Daniel Radcliffe and Sandra Bullock. Plus in the pod we say hello, and goodbye, and hello again to a very special guest,” Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review’s official Twitter account posted.

Mark Kermode is expected to continue his film review show with Simon Mayo elsewhere

Since premiering in 2001, the radio show and its partnering podcast have been incredibly popular with viewers. In 2014, the podcast was the BBC’s fourth most downloaded show of the last decade with over 50 million listens.

Kermode and Mayo drew praise for their on-air chemistry, which has been likened to a “married couple”, and for their accessible but still rigorous approach to film criticism.

The former is known for his extended rants about films he disliked, including the work of Michael Bay and, most recently, Roland Emmerich’s disaster film Moonfall.

Kermode is expected to deliver a rant about Morbius, Sony’s delayed Spider-Man spin-off, starring Jared Leto, which is getting panned by critics.

Source Link Kermode and Mayo: Why is BBC Radio 5 film review show ending?