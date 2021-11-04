A 14-year-old gunman and three other teenagers aged between 16 and 18 have been found guilty of murdering schoolboy Keon Lincoln.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court are still considering a charge of murder against a fifth defendant, also 18, and will resume deliberations on Friday.

The 14-year-old from Birmingham, who cannot be named because of his age, showed little emotion as he was unanimously convicted of killing 15-year-old Keon in January this year.

Another boy, aged 16, from Walsall, whose identity is also protected, was found guilty of murder after being caught on CCTV armed with a large knife moments after Keon was attacked near his home in Linwood Road, Handsworth.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Keon Lincoln: Four teenagers found guilty of murdering schoolboy