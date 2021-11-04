Keon Lincoln: Four teenagers found guilty of murdering schoolboy

A 14-year-old gunman and three other teenagers aged between 16 and 18 have been found guilty of murdering schoolboy Keon Lincoln.
Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court are still considering a charge of murder against a fifth defendant, also 18, and will resume deliberations on Friday.
The 14-year-old from Birmingham, who cannot be named because of his age, showed little emotion as he was unanimously convicted of killing 15-year-old Keon in January this year.
Another boy, aged 16, from Walsall, whose identity is also protected, was found guilty of murder after being caught on CCTV armed with a large knife moments after Keon was attacked near his home in Linwood Road, Handsworth.
