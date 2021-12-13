Kentucky tornadoes: Governor says it will be ‘a miracle’ if anyone else pulled from crumbled factory

Deadly tornadoes devastate midwestern US

At least 90 people are likely dead across five states after tornadoes tore through the US, affecting residents in at least six states. More than a hundred people are feared to have lost their lives in Kentucky alone.

Officials have said that there are “confirmed fatalities” after workers became trapped when a roof collapsed at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.

Hundreds are feared to be dead across the midwest and the southern US following a string of strong nocturnal tornadoes overnight between Friday and Saturday.

The governor of Kentucky, Democrat Andy Beshear, said “more than 80” people had been killed in the path of a tornado stretching at least 200 miles.

“It has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history,” the governor said on Saturday. “Some areas have been hit in ways that are hard to put into words.”

The estimated number of deaths suggests that the storm that hit the state on Friday night could be the deadliest storm since 1890 when 76 people were killed in the area around Louisville.

Weather experts say the tornado may have touched down for as far as 250 miles, possibly making it the longest twister on record.

Show latest update 1639364715 AP photographer captures rescue worker using treats to lure out scared dog Associated Press photographer Mark Humphrey captured a touching moment amid this weekend’s tornado devastation. He snapped a photo as rescue worker Chris Buchanan used dog treats to coax a large pup named Cheyenne out of a pile of rubble. Josh Marcus 13 December 2021 03:05 1639363215 ‘Extreme and deadly’ future of climate crisis is ‘already here’, says activist of tornado The damage on the ground wasn’t the only unprecedented about the Quad-State Tornadoes. So was the climate crisis fueling it, according to meteorologists and climate activists. “The extreme and deadly future we keep warning you about is already here,” said climate activist Alexandria Villaseñor on Twitter on Saturday. Here’s how CBS meteorologist Jeff Berardelli explained the climate link to this weekend’s storms. Josh Marcus 13 December 2021 02:40 1639361115 List of verified GoFundMe campaigns for Kentucky tornado victims In addition to giving to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund established by the Kentucky government, many are turning to crowdfunding site GoFundMe to send aid money directly to those affected by the Quad-State Tornadoes. Here’s a list of verified campaigns. Concerned Americans have already donated tens of thousands of dollars to many individual families. Josh Marcus 13 December 2021 02:05 1639359615 NWS investigating if ‘Quad-State’ tornado is longest ever The tornadoes that tore across four states this weekend may have produced the single longest twister in US history. The cluster, now being called the “Quad-State Tornado,” spawned more than 30 different tornadoes that traveled across six different states, including one tornado that may have traveled more than 230 miles alone. Josh Marcus 13 December 2021 01:40 1639358115 How to help Kentuckians hurt by recent tornadoes Wondering how to help those impacted by the recent tornadoes? Kentucky governor Andy Beshear has established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which has raised nearly $1 million since Saturday. Josh Marcus 13 December 2021 01:15 1639356615 Twitter user seeks public help in returning 1942 photograph lost in tornadoes Twitter user Katie Posten is seeking help from the public, after finding what she believes is a photo from 1942 lost in the recent tornadoes. She came upon the photograph stuck to a window in New Albany, Indiana. The picture features writing on the back that appears to say “Gertie Swatzell” and “JD Swatzell” on the back. More information below. Josh Marcus 13 December 2021 00:50 1639355715 Kentucky tornado: Drone footage captures devastation left by ‘longest-ever’ twister Dramatic drone footage has captured the extent of the chaos and devastation left behind by the powerful storm in Kentucky and five neighbouring states of Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee. The video, which played out on national television and was recorded by Emmy award-winning independent photojournalist and storm chaser Brandon Clement, showed thousands of homes that were decimated over many acres across the state. “The most intense damage I have found in [Mayfield],” he tweeted, sharing a video in which everything, from trees to shrubs, to homes, was uprooted by the storm. “The entire path in the town is less than 2 [per cent] of the total path length. Homes with only slabs remaining.” The Independent’s Namita Singh has the details. Josh Marcus 13 December 2021 00:35 1639354297 ‘No way in hell I am relying on Amazon’: Company phone ban worries employees after six die in warehouse cave-in At least six Amazon employees died on Friday after a warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, was struck by a tornado. The deaths have put the company under new scrutiny for its history of sometimes preventing workers from keeping their mobile phones with them on the job. The Illinois facility, not far from St Louis, Missouri, suffered immense damage during this weekend’s multi-state cluster of tornadoes. Roughly 150 yards of the building collapsed in on itself. An Amazon worker at a nearby facility told Bloomberg the collapse had raised doubts over whether Amazon’s policies, which have sometimes required workers to keep their phones in their cars or lockers while on the job, did enough to ensure their safety. More details here. Josh Marcus 13 December 2021 00:11 1639352415 PHOTOS: Aerial images show scope of damage at Kentucky factory An aerial photo made with a drone shows the destruction of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after tornadoes moved through the area leaving destruction and death across six states, in Mayfield, Kentucky, USA, 12 December 2021 An aerial photo made with a drone shows the destruction of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after tornadoes moved through the area leaving destruction and death across six states, in Mayfield, Kentucky, USA, 12 December 2021 A local resident carries the U.S. flag past a pile of debris outside a post office in the aftermath of a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky Gustaf Kilander 12 December 2021 23:40 1639350915 Six killed at Amazon facility in Illinois identified The six Amazon employees who died when a tornado tore through a warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois have been identified. Austin McEwen, 26, Deandre Morrow, 28, Clayton Lynn Cope, 29, Etheria Hebb, 34, Larry Virden, 46, and Kevin Dickey, 62, all died when the warehouse caved in. Officials have said that the fire department is still working at the site to clear debris and is communicating with Amazon to “account for all of their personnel”. Search efforts will carry on “to ensure that there are no additional victims”. Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said on Saturday that “estimates are that the recovery portion of the incident will take about three more days”. Gustaf Kilander 12 December 2021 23:15

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kentucky tornadoes: Governor says it will be ‘a miracle’ if anyone else pulled from crumbled factory