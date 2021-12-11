Catastrophic tornado rips through Kentucky leaving homes and buildings collapsed

At least 50 people are dead after a tornado tore through Kentucky, as residents begin to assess the damage in at least five states.

Officials have said that there are “confirmed fatalities” after workers became trapped when a roof collapsed at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois. The harsh weather has also killed at least one person at a nursing home in Arkansas.

Dozens are feared to be dead across the midwest and the southern US following a string of strong nocturnal tornadoes that hit five states overnight between Friday and Saturday.

The governor of Kentucky, Democrat Andy Beshear, said at least 50 people had been killed in the path of a tornado stretching at least 200 miles. Mr Beshear added that the number of deaths was expected to increase to at least 70 later on Saturday.

“Daybreak is going to bring more tough news,” Mr Beshear told the press. “It has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history.”

“Some areas have been hit in ways that are hard to put into words,” he added.

Show latest update

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kentucky tornado: At least 50 dead after impact felt across at least five US states