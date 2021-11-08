Kendall Jenner urged to delete ‘tone-deaf’ Astroworld post from Instagram

Kendall Jenner has been urged to remove a post described as “tone-deaf” from her Instagram account.

The post consists of two photos of Jenner posing next to what appeared to be Travis Scott’s stage at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas.

Eight people died and more were injured when fans suddenly surged towards the stage during a performance by Scott on Friday (5 November). City officials told The Associated Press they were in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the event, which was attended by about 50,000 people.

Jenner (a sibling of Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s partner) shared the photos of herself on Instagram before the concert took place, in the lead-up to the event.

After reports of the deaths emerged, several people urged her to remove the post from her account, arguing it was “inappropriate”.

“Eight people died at the concert..this pic is tone-deaf,” one person wrote in the comments section.

“If tone-deaf was a photo,” someone else commented.

“This did not age well,” another person wrote.

“Umm good time to take down with people dead and all…” someone else shared.

The Independent has contacted Kendall Kenner’s representative for comment.

Travis Scott said in a statement issued over the weekend: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened. Houston Police Department has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

Kylie Jenner said in a separate statement: “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report

