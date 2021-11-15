Kendall Jenner sparks debate over wedding guest etiquette with black cut-out dress: ‘What not to wear’

Kendall Jenner has sparked a debate about wedding guest etiquette after wearing a black dress with cut-outs to a friend’s nuptials.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star attended the wedding of her friend Lauren Perez, with the supermodel opting for a black dress from Mônot’s SS22 collection, which featured diamond-shaped cut-outs and left her midriff bare, for the reception.

In photos and videos posted to her Instagram Stories, which have since expired, but which have been screenshotted and shared on social media, Jenner, 26, can be seen wearing the statement dress while posing with fellow wedding guests including Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid.

However, on Twitter, the model’s dress choice has prompted reactions ranging from horror to confusion, with many fans questioning the appropriateness of the outfit – while others have accused Jenner of drawing attention away from the bride.

“Imagine Kendall Jenner wearing this to your wedding,” one person tweeted alongside crying face emojis, while another person claimed: “Kendall Jenner really said F you to her best friend on her wedding day.”

Someone else said that they would have a guest who arrived at their wedding in Jenner’s dress removed by security, writing: “If anyone showed up to my wedding in the dress that Kendall Jenner wore, I would personally hire security and have them escorted out, the audacity to do that to bride and a groom smh.”

There were also many who accused Jenner of “upstaging” the bride, who happens to be one of her closest friends.

“I’d rather you turn up in a wedding dress than this,” one person captioned a photo of Jenner at the wedding reception.

While most people were in agreement that the dress was not appropriate wedding attire, others defended Jenner on the basis that she changed into the gown after the actual ceremony, during which she was a bridesmaid.

“Why are so many people pissed about the dress that Kendall Jenner wore?? She used that dress during the after-party and not the actual wedding. And y’all are saying she’s an attention-seeker???? You guys are GIVING her the attention. Make it make sense,” one tweet reads, while another fan wrote: “Hot take but I literally see nothing wrong with what Kendall Jenner wore to the wedding after party.”

While it is common knowledge that guests should not wear white to a wedding, experts also advise against wearing dresses that could be considered “revealing,” with Julie Sabatino, a wedding fashion stylist at The Stylish Bride, previously telling Martha Stewart that guests should “never wear something with a lot of exposed skin,” as it will attract attention away from the bride.

As of now, neither Jenner nor Perez have commented on the dress debate.

