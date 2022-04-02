Kendall Jenner jokes she will ‘block toe comments’ on Instagram

Kendall Jenner has joked that she will “block toe comments” on Instagram after posting a picture of herself wearing platform flip flops with her feet on display.

Jenner has previously been ridiculed for her supposed “long toes”, and wrote in the caption: “I’m blocking all toe comments.”

Jenner’s friends and family were quick to joke alongside the model on the series of images posted on Friday, which see the 26-year-old wearing a figure-hugging, multi-coloured maxi dress.

Hailey Bieber said: “Lmfaooooo”, while Jenner’s younger sister Kylie said “I love them” along with two feet emoji and a separate comment that showed a row of laugh-cry faces.

Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner said “God I love you”, with a heart-eyes emoji, and half-sister Khloe Kardashian commented: “​​I love your big a** toes”.

During a 2015 interview with Elle magazine, Jenner joked about having “the longest toes in the world”.

“They’re spider toes. They are,” she said at the time. “I have spider fingers, too!”

Jenner, who has 228m followers on Instagram, has previously spoken about how she struggles when trolls say “hurtful” things.

“I have cried endlessly for days because of things people have said to me, and I’ve had to become stronger through it,” Jenner told Allure in 2019.

“I mean, don’t get me wrong: I am not superhuman. I definitely feel, and the things people say online are very hurtful.

“You also just have to live your life and not pay attention to it. I think it can get pretty unhealthy if you really are deep in it and paying attention to it all the time. I think that that’s what can really mess you up.”

The snap also showcases Jenner’s move to auburn hair, which was most recently seen at the Vanity Fair Oscars’ after party last week.

The model first debuted her copper-toned locks at the Prada autumn/winter 2022 show during Milan fashion week in February.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kendall Jenner jokes she will ‘block toe comments’ on Instagram