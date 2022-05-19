Kendall Jenner calls out Scott Disick for ‘villainizing’ her family: ‘I’ve been in enough toxic relationships’

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her past toxic relationships while describing her heated argument with Scott Disick during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

In the sixth episode of the family’s Hulu show, Kendall and Scott continued their argument from last week’s episode, after he was upset that Kendall did not invite him to her birthday party. Scott, who shares three children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, has felt ignored by the family ever since the Poosh founder began her relationship with Travis Barker. Before the supermodel stormed off from their argument, Kendall told Scott that she didn’t appreciate being talked over.

“You won’t let me speak, Scott,” she said. “You’re talking over me exactly how you are right now.”

Kendall then visited Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian to recount the drama.

“He’s talking through me the whole time and I’m like, ‘I don’t do that,’” she told her sisters.

“I’ve been in enough toxic relationships where someone – I can’t stand it anymore. I shut off,” Kendall said.

During her confessional, Kendall admitted that Scott was “victimising himself” and “villainizing everybody else, including me which I have no ill intention towards him and I love him.”

The 818 Tequila founder is currently in a relationship with NBA player Devin Booker. Kendall, 26, and Devin, 25, have been linked since the two were spotted together several times in 2020.

It wasn’t until filming the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion that Jenner confirmed they were dating nearly one year into their relationship. “He’s my boyfriend,” she told reunion host Andy Cohen. When asked why she chooses to keep her dating life private, Kendall explained that the decision came after watching her older sisters go through multiple marriages and breakups.

“Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly,” she said back in 2021.

“And no offense to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t want to,” she added. “It makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. It’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”

While the supermodel and the Phoenix Suns player have maintained a low-profile throughout their relationship, the couple have occasionally shouted each other out on social media. But if it were up to mom Kris Jenner and sister Kylie, the two would already be starting a family.

“Mom, 100 per cent my mom,” Kendall responded, when asked in a recent interview who in her family was pressuring her to have children. “Mom and Kylie…But [Kris] will just randomly text me and be like, ‘I think it’s time,’ and I’m like, ‘Is this not up to me at any point?’”

Kendall Jenner has also been linked to Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, A$AP Rocky, and Harry Styles.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kendall Jenner calls out Scott Disick for ‘villainizing’ her family: ‘I’ve been in enough toxic relationships’