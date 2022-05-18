Ken Clarke attacks Rishi Sunak for failing to help poor and low-paid hit by cost of living crisis

Ken Clarke has attacked Rishi Sunak’s efforts to ease the cost of living crisis, warning they are failing to help the poor while rewarding the better-off.

The former Conservative chancellor called the 5p fuel duty cut a “complete waste of time” and the £150 council tax rebate to help with soaring energy bills badly targeted.

Instead, Mr Sunak should increase Universal Credit payments as the best route to helping “the poor and the lowest paid”, Lord Clarke said – instead of slashing it by £20 a week.

“I would cut out all the tax cutting. I have already got all the tax breaks I need,” the Tory peer told LBC Radio.

“The people who you’ve got to protect from falling living standards if you can are, of course, the poorest of the poor and the lowest paid.

Instead, Mr Sunak had cut Universal Credit, Lord Clarke said, adding: “And it’s there where people are genuinely choosing between feeding and other bills.”

He said: “I get my cheque to save me from fuel poverty. I stopped playing national insurance when I was 65.”

And he added: “I didn’t need the loan I apparently received through my council tax in order to pay my heating bills – although, of course, my heating bills are going up alarmingly.”

In the interview, the peer also:

* Attacked Boris Johnson’s plan to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol, which would provoke “a trade war with our biggest trading partner”.

* Criticised weak cabinet ministers who parrot “slogans” from someone from a think-tank “now working in Downing Street”.

* Came out against a windfall tax on excess profits of energy firms, arguing it would deter investment in new renewable energy sources.

more follows

