Kemarni Watson: ‘No missed opportunities’ to save boy, 3, murdered by mother’s partner, review claims

There were “no missed opportunities” for professionals to prevent the death of a three-year-old boy murdered by his mother’s partner, a case review has found.

Kemarni Watson Darby died from abdominal injuries on 5 June 2018, after his rib cage was “crushed” at the couple’s flat in West Bromwich.

Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found guilty of his murder in April and jailed for a minimum of 24 years.

Kemarni’s mother – Alicia Watson, 30 – was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of her son and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Following Kemarni’s death in 2018, an independent review was commissioned by the then Sandwell Safeguarding Children Board.

Lesley Hagger, chair of Sandwell Children’s Safeguarding Partnership, said on Friday an independent review “has concluded that there were no missed opportunities for professionals to intervene and prevent his death.”

Alicia Watson and Nathaniel Pope were both found guilty of killing Kemarni (West Midlands Police/PA) (PA Media)

“There were no identified safeguarding concerns regarding Kemarni prior to his death in 2018, and there was no children’s social care involvement directly with him,” she added.

Birmingham Crown Court heard that Kemarni had suffered more than 20 fractures “some of which would have required force akin to a road traffic accident”.

Sentencing Nathaniel Pope for life, Ms Justice Tipples said that she was sure he was under the influence of cannabis when he killed the three-year-old. “The final assault involved multiple blows to his chest, limbs and abdomen from fists, kicking or with an object,” she said.

Kemarni, 3 suffered more than 20 fractures at the hands of Pope

The trial heard Kemarni had expressed a wish not to go home to his mother’s flat after visits with his father, Darren Darby, who told the trial he knew his son was being slapped, punched and kicked by “strict” Watson.

“Everybody did know that she was beating Kemarni,” he told the trial. “We all let him down.” In a statement read to the sentencing hearing, Mr Darby said: “My son Kemarni was an active, fun, boisterous, cheeky young boy.

“He was always smiling and laughing. His life has been cruelly cut short. He had the potential to be so much. I will not get to be involved in the key moments of his life.”

Mr Darby recounted hearing the news that Kemarni was dead, saying: “I cannot put into words how I felt”.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kemarni Watson: ‘No missed opportunities’ to save boy, 3, murdered by mother’s partner, review claims