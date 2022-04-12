Kemarni Watson Darby: Man convicted of murdering partner’s son, 3, after weeks of ‘horrendous cruelty’

A man has been convicted of murdering his partner’s three-year-old son after weeks of “horrendous” beating, inflicting more than 20 rib fractures in some incidents using force similar to a car crash.

Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.

The verdict came after the court heard evidence that Kemarni‘s body, which had 34 separate areas of external injuries, had acted as a “silent witness” to Nathaniel Pope’s crime.

Alicia Watson, 30, of Handsworth, Birmingham, and her then-partner Pope, 32, of Wolverhampton, both denied murder and child cruelty charges.

Convicted drug dealer Pope, of Wolverhampton, has been convicted unanimously of murder at Birmingham Crown Court today.

Meanwhile, Watson was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.

Described in court as “partners in crime, the pair blamed one another from the witness box, despite continuing to have lived together for several months after for the boy’s death

A four-month trial at Birmingham Crown Court heard Kemarni suffered fatal abdominal injuries at his mother’s flat, where he lived with Pope.

The prosecution claimed Kermani was fatally assaulted at the flat and that he had been subjected to previous abuse.

Watson told the court she had never harmed her son and that she took him to see a nurse just hours before his death, genuinely believing he was sick.

Pope previously told the court he did not see or hear the alleged assault that killed Kermani.

Pope and Watson were also convicted of a single court each of child cruelty to Kemarni between 1 May and 5 June 2018, relating to the infliction of rib fractures and an abdominal injury prior to the fatal injury.

They were also separately convicted of two further counts of child cruelty in relation to other children.

The pair will both be sentenced at a later date.

More follows

