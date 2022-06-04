Kellyanne Conway’s memoir of Trump White House gets lukewarm reception

Book sales of Kellyanne Conway’s memoir of Donald Trump’s White House have gotten off to a disappointing start.

The tell-all from Ms Conway, who ran the former president’s 2016 presidential campaign, was published on 24th May and billed as “a look beyond the headlines of the Trump administration”.

However while Here’s The Deal debuted at the top of The New York Times bestseller list, it barely cracked the 25,000 mark in its first week (25,003 to be exact).

The book sales figures were first reported byThe Daily Beast from NPD BookScan, described as the gold standard in point-of-sale tracking for the publishing market.

The Independent has reached out to NPD BookScan for confirmation. Ms Conway’s publisher did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ms Conway’s book includes details of the moment she told Mr Trump that he had lost the 2020 presidential election, and also describes his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as a “shrewd and calculating” advisor.

The former White House advisor also shares personal details of her marriage to one of Mr Trump’s most vocal critics, George Conway. The attorney is characterised by his wife in the book as “sneaky, almost sinister” in his nightly routine of using social media to publicly bash Mr Trump while she was still working at the White House.

“I had two men in my life,” Ms Conway writes. “One was my husband. One was my boss, who happened to be president of the United States. One of those men was defending me. And it wasn’t George Conway. It was Donald Trump.”

Ms Conway’s book is one of a glut of tell-alls written by Mr Trump’s inner circle which have revealed shocking details of an administration plagued by scandal and leaks.

But Ms Conway’s book hasn’t fared the worst compared to other Trump allies.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a one-time advisor to Mr Trump, sold just 3,000 copies of his book, Republican Rescue, in the first week. Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer sold 6,000 hardcover copies of his book,The Briefing, in the first week.

On the other hand, the tell-all memoir penned by Mr Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, where she lambasted him as a “narcissist”, sold 1.35 million copies in its first week, according to publisher Simon & Schuster.

Former FBI director James Comey’s memoir, A Higher Loyalty, sold more than 600,000 copies in its first week, according to publisher Flatiron Books.

Mr Trump has lashed out at Ms Conway on his social media platform, Truth Social, over the details in her book, including her acknowledgement that the 2020 election, which was won by President Joe Biden, was legitimate.

“Kellyanne Conway never told me that she thought we lost the election. If she had I wouldn’t have dealt with her any longer – she would have been wrong,” Mr Trump wrote.

