Kellyanne Conway mocked for calling Trump a ‘great girlboss’

Former Trump campaign manager and presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway has been mocked by social media users after she said that Donald Trump was “a great girlboss” as president, suggesting that he was a champion of women.

Ms Conway appeared on CBS Mornings on Tuesday, when host Tony Dokoupil asked her about a section of her memoir Here’s the Deal, in which she said that she told Mr Trump that he lost the 2020 election.

On Thursday, Mr Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social that she “never told me that”, adding that if she had done so, he would have made her leave the White House so that she “could go back to her crazy husband” – conservative attorney and Trump critic George Conway.

“What do you say to the president contesting your version?” Mr Dokoupil asked.

Co-host Gayle King added, “No, what exactly he said, he wouldn’t have dealt with you any longer, she would have been wrong, and you can go back with your crazy husband. He didn’t just say you’re not telling the truth.”

Ms Conway said she urged the president to make his case for winning the election before the states’ certification of their electoral college votes on 14 December.

“‘You have every right to do with Al Gore did, what others have done, which is if you are going to go find evidence of malfeasance, the shenanigans of theft fraud, you have every right to do that with your legal team and present it,’” Ms Conway said she told Mr Trump at the time. “And we all know what happened. They tried, they presented it. The election was certified for Biden-Harris, but other people had another idea to blow past December 14, and look at January 6, as another alternative way.”

“Did you have to tell the president that he failed on November 3?” Mr Dokoupil asked.

“I did, and it broke my heart,” Ms Conway said. She added that he was “a great girlboss” who championed women despite his very public verbal abuse of prominent public figures such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the group of House lawmakers sometimes referred to as “the squad”.

“I’ve always had a great relationship with President Trump and I go on and on in the book of how protective he was of me,” Ms Conway said.

“I wish he was still the president,” she added.

“Everyone who enables this pathetic monster’s book tour is a moron,” Scott Weinberg tweeted. “How do I know she’s still gaslighting everyone? because in that interview she cites her own ‘dignity, grace, and class,’ which is so absurd it’s surreal. she’s got the dignity, grace, and class of a dog’s poop.”

E Jean Carroll, who has accused Mr Trump of rape, an allegation he denies, tweeted that “Vlad the Impaler was a better ‘girlboss’”.

Lawyer Richard Signorelli wrote that Ms Conway “will now literally say anything to get back into [Mr Trump’s] good graces”.

Jeff Myers said it was “yet another example of how the [Trump] cult puts other notorious cults to shame…”

