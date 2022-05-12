Kelly Osbourne reveals she is pregnant with her first child: ‘I am over the moon’

Kelly Osbourne has revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child, sharing that she’s very “ecstatic” about it.

The 37-year-old reality star announced her pregnancy in a recent Instagram post, which included a selfie of her holding a photo of an ultrasound. In the caption, she acknowledged how much she’s looking forward to becoming a mother.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months, so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” the former Fashion Police star wrote. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

In the comments, many of Osbourne’s friends and fans expressed how happy they were for her.

“Congrats love! X,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote, while model Lydia Hearts wrote: “Congratulations mama!!!!!!!”

Television host Ross Matthews added: “YAYAYAYAYAYAY!!!!!! The news is out! You’re gonna be the best mom!!! So happy for you!!!! Can’t wait to meet your baby!!!”

Osbourne’s announcement came after she made her relationship with DJ Sid Wilson official on Instagram. Last Valentine’s Day, she posted a photo of her and her boyfriend kissing and detailed how much she loved him in the caption.

“After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we have ended up!” Osbourne wrote. “You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

While it appears that Osbourne is expecting her child with Wilson, he has not yet posted about it on his social media account.

Osbourne has previously opened up about wanting to be a mother but not being able to due to her battle with addiction. During an appearance on Red Table Talk last June, she noted how she felt “very behind” compared to her brother, Jack Osbourne, as he was already a parent and she was not.

“As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn’t what was in the cards for me yet,” she explained.

“I would have been no kind of mother at all,” she added. “Because I was that crazy addict that was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.’ Like, that’s insane that I would ever even think that.”

She has continued to speak candidly about her struggles with drugs and alcohol, as she revealed on her Instagram Story in April 2021 that she had relapsed.

Osbourne has also been open about her sobriety journey, as she shared an Instagram post last November about being five months sober.

“Today marks my 37th birthday and I’m 5 months sober!!! I am filled with so much gratitude it’s almost overwhelming!,” she wrote in the caption.

