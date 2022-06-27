‘Kelly Holmes deserves another gold’: Fans are emotional after watching athlete’s coming out documentary Being Me

Fans are feeling emotional after watching Kelly Holmes’s powerful coming out documentary, Being Me, on ITV last night (26 June).

In the one-off documentary, the double Olympic champion opened up about her coming out journey.

Holmes came as gay just a week ago, and this film followed her as she prepared to break the news, and explored the many reasons why she felt unable to do so for more than three decades.

It covered her fear of coming out when she was in the army as a teenager, and the impact that hiding her sexuality has had on her mental health.

“Really proud that @goalhangerfilms have made the Dame Kelly Holmes documentary,” tweeted Gary Lineker ahead of the show airing. “Having seen it, I think you’ll love it. It’s incredibly emotive and extraordinary in many ways. You may need a hankie.”

After watching the documentary, one viewer wrote: “Watching the Kelly Holmes documentary, can’t believe the s*** she went through. She’s a national treasure. It shouldn’t be that hard to come out as gay. She’s a hero.”

“Kelly Holmes deserves another gold,” posted another.

A third said: “Kelly you are a star! As a man who came out in his fifties your words will mean so much to so many #kellyholmes – now live your life be free x.”

Holmes, who has now retired from sports, specialised in the 800 metres and 1,500 metres events and won gold medals for both distances at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens.

Kelly Holmes: Being Me is available now on the ITV Hub.

