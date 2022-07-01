Kelly Clarkson says her divorce has been the ‘hardest thing to navigate’

Kelly Clarkson has claimed that her divorce has been the “hardest thing to navigate” in her life.

Clarkson married Brandon Blackstock n 2013, having met seven years earlier. The pair had two children together: River Rose, eight, and Remington Alexander, six.

The Voice judge filed for divorce on 4 June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

Speaking on The Global Chart Show with Brooke Reese, Clarkson opened up about the split.

“It’s been the hardest thing to navigate,” she said. “I’ve never had this difficult of a project. It’s one of those things where I’m a human and I’m going through something huge. Obviously, everybody knows, like, a big, huge divorce I went through.

“It’s just a whole different dynamic.”

According to Clarkson, songwriting has always been an outlet for expressing her feelings on personal issues.

“I mean I have to be completely honest,” she said, “but that’s a hard thing to navigate, right? Because it’s in the public eye, and there’s other people involved.”

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson, photographed in 2020 (Getty Images)

Back in November 2020, Clarkson was awarded primary physical custody of the pair’s two children. Blackstock has two other children from a previous marriage.

Speaking on her talk show about co-parenting through the divorce proceedings, Clarkson said in February 2021: “You speak about co-parenting, and I’m doing that right now too.

“It’s tough. I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s hard when you’re not together all the time, for me personally.”

