Kelly Clarkson reveals why she ‘almost broke down’ on Mother’s Day

Kelly Clarkson has spoken candidly about being a single mother and shared why she “almost broke down” this past Mother’s Day.

The 40-year-old singer discussed how she celebrated Mother’s Day during a recent interview with Extra, where she revealed that she received a gift from her children’s nanny that nearly made her cry. Clarkson is the mother of two children, River, seven, and Remington, six, who she shares with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“I’m a single mom, right? So I’m either at work or with the kids,” she said. “So my nanny, I literally almost cried, like, she walked into the kitchen and was like: ‘Hey for Mother’s Day, I’m going to give you the gift of time and you can do whatever you want.’”

Clarkson noted how shocked she was by the gift, which ultimately allowed her to have a wonderful day last Sunday.

“I almost broke down, I was like: ‘What??’” she continued. “I had the best day, and it was amazing.”

Clarkson’s comments come shortly after she finalised her divorce from Blackstock. The Breakaway singer filed for divorce in June 2020 after seven years of marriage.

Last September, Clarkson was declared legally single after a year-long legal case with the music manager.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the former couple officially finalised their divorce this past March, nearly two years after Clarkson first filed the paperwork. The filing stated that Clarkson would make a one-time payment of $1,326,161 to her former husband.

The documents also noted that Clarkson will pay Blackstock $115,000 per month as spousal support, until 31 January 2024, and $45,601 per month as child support. Blackstock will also be making payments to his ex, as he’s been paying $14,500 a month in rent to stay at Clarkson’s home in Montana. He’s expected to vacate the property by 1 June.

They have joint legal custody of their children, while the talk-show host has primary physical custody in Los Angeles.

Clarkson has previously opened up about her divorce and how she discussed it with the couple’s children. While speaking to Extra in October 2020, she addressed why it was important to be so transparent about her split, detailing how she had been supporting and protecting her children throughout the process.

(Getty Images)

“I have a great family and friends that are there for me,” the Piece by Piece singer said. “It’s a very hard thing to navigate, to be able to be honest and share your story, so maybe you can help someone else, but at the same time protecting these little kids you adore, and they’re the most important thing to you.”

“We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists ‘cause we want to do it right,” she added. “Everyone’s sad and it’s okay to be sad.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Kelly Clarkson reveals why she ‘almost broke down’ on Mother’s Day