Kell Brook confirms Amir Khan contract finally signed to deliver ‘biggest fight in British boxing’

Kell Brook has revealed that he has signed a contract to finally fight Amir Khan in what he describes as still “the biggest fight in British boxing”.

The two Britons previously won world titles in glittering careers in the ring, with Khan reigning at light welterweight and Brook’s peak coming at welterweight.

But a bitter feud between the pair has never been settled in the ring, with Khan reluctant to negotiate terms, believing that Brook would benefit more from the fight than he would.

Khan has been out of the ring for two years since fighting Billy Dib in 2019, while Brook was last seen in action a year ago, suffering a knockout defeat to Terence Crawford in four rounds.

But despite both fighters well beyond their prime, interest remains in a belated meeting, with Brook sensing a total agreement is close after accepting terms and signing off his part of the contract.

“When you’ve been in the game for 26 years, you lose the taste for it,” Brook told IFL TV. “I need a big massive fight to get my teeth into.

“And the fight we all want to see is the guy from Bolton. I’ve signed my part of the fight. He just needs to come forward and sign his part and we’ve got the biggest fight in British boxing. We’ve signed our bit, we’re doing what we’re doing. Listen, we don’t need to hide about it, everybody knows there are whispers. Everybody knows this fight needs to happen.

“I’ve not been in front of a camera. He’s been saying he wants it. I’ve done my thing, let’s see if he does his, and we’ve got the biggest fight in British boxing. I’ve got a feeling that the timing is now, but I’ve said that before, who knows with this guy. That’s the only fight that will excite me in boxing.”

Another option for Brook could be Conor Benn, who has proven himself to be one of the most improved British fighters in recent years, with the 35-year-old admitting that he would consider a huge offer from his former promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.

“Of course I would [consider a huge offer],” Brook added. “He’s an up and coming hungry fighter. I believe I have plenty left. I’m doing things in the gym that I’ve always done. I’m a one off. I can mix it with the best in the world.”

