Keke Palmer stuns Jimmy Fallon with ‘phenomenal’ impressions of Angela Bassett, Cher and Shakira

Keke Palmer stunned Jimmy Fallon with her impressions of Shakira, Cher and Angela Bassett.

The Hustlers star showed off her talent during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (24 November).

Asked whether she does any impressions, Palmer revealed that since she was young she has been doing an impression of American Horror Story star Bassett for her friend Queen Latifah.

Palmer said: “Literally every time we work together, she’s like, ‘Do the Angela! Do the Angela!’”

The 28-year-old then proceeded to do an impersonation of Bassett in a scene from the 1992 series The Jacksons: An American Dream, in which she starred as Katherine Jackson.

The impression sent Fallon into hysterics. “It’s all in the lips and the shoulders,” said Palmer.

When asked whether she does any other impressions, Palmer responded: “I do a little dibble-dabbling of Shakira,” before singing Shakira’s 2001 song “Whenever, Wherever”.

“Are you kidding me? You are phenomenal,” said Fallon.

For her final impression, the Emmy winner sang the chorus of Cher’s 1998 hit “Believe”.

Palmer shared the clip to Instagram, where fans took to the comments to applaud her for the “amazing” impressions.

