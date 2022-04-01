Keke Palmer posts cryptic pregnancy announcement on April Fools’ Day

Keke Palmer has shared a video of what appears to be her showing off a pregnant stomach on social media, prompting fans to question whether she is expecting a child or if she was making a joke for April Fools’ Day.

“I’ve officially joined the summer MOM club,” she tweeted alongside a mirror selfie, in which she could be seen posing with her shirt lifted to expose her stomach.

However, even though the Nope actress has reportedly been in a relationship with podcast host Darius Jackson since last summer, many fans were skeptical about Palmer’s cryptic pregnancy announcement.

“Girl we know what today is,” replied one fan,” while another said: “She really almost got me.”

“Like we don’t know what day it is,” tweeted someone else.

However, others were not amused by what may be a pregnancy prank on Palmer’s part, as many noted that the joke can be insensitive to those who have experienced infant loss or fertility struggles. Tricking your partner on April Fools’ Day with a pregnancy announcement can also lead to hurt feelings and disappointment when they come to learn it actually wasn’t true.

Fake pregnancy announcements occur year-round, but are especially popular on April Fools’ Day. Many celebrities have sparked backlash for faking pregnancies in the past. In 2019, Justin Bieber apologised to his fans after he posted a picture of a sonogram to his Instagram with no caption, implying that his wife Hailey Bieber was pregnant. “I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children,” he wrote in a subsequent post. “A lot of people I know, their first go-to prank on April Fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction. But I will apologise anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended.”

According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, ​​19 per cent of women aged 15 to 49 years are unable to get pregnant after one year of trying. And, about one in four women have difficulty carrying a pregnancy to term.

While people around the world celebrate April Fools’ Day on the first of the month, many social media users agreed that a pregnancy prank is not something to laugh about.

“Pregnancy is not an April Fools prank. That’s it. That’s the tweet,” wrote one person. Another said: “A quick reminder that pregnancy, death, suicide, breaking up, abuse, or injury aren’t pranks. Be kind this April Fools’ Day! ‘Confuse, don’t abuse.’”

“Friendly reminder: faking a pregnancy is not a funny April Fools prank,” issued another person on Twitter. “Please be mindful of your friends who are struggling with fertility/ losses. More people struggle than you think!”

As of now, Palmer has not clarified whether she is actually pregnant.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Palmer for comment.

