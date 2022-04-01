Keith Urban gushes about ‘ethereal, angelic’ wife Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban has opened up about his marriage to Nicole Kidman, describing the Oscar-winning actor as “ethereal” and “angelic”.

The country music star gave fans an intimate look into their relationship when he spoke on a podcast this week.

Urban, 54, also revealed that he thought Kidman, also 54, was “well out of my league” the first time he met her.

He said that he was “not in a great place” in his life when he met the Moulin Rouge star in 2005.

Urban admitted that he had been “struggling with a lot of things”, and thought that “not in a million years would someone like [Kidman] see anything in me”.

“The fact that it became what it is meant to be is astounding,” he told Jessica Rowe on her podcast, The Big Talk Show.

He described Kidman as “ethereal, angelic, other worldly, very mystical”, while at the same time being “completely down to earth… and very funny”.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 28th Annual Screen ActorsÂ Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 (Getty Images)

The pair have been married for 15 years, and share two daughters together, one of whom was born via surrogate. Kidman has two older children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise, who are both adopted.

Kidman was married to Cruise from 1990 until 2001, after which they divorced.

On the podcast, Urban said that he and Kidman are “as normal as you can get” as a couple.

“We’re just a couple who work things out, go through things together, life, and support each other the best way we can and try and raise our family,” he said.

His words echo Kidman’s own in December, when she told Australia’s Today show that neither of them want to be seen as a “pin-up couple”.

“We just want to be a couple that has a great life together,” she said at the time.

“Everyone has the right to their own relationship. We are just very protective of our little bubble. What works for us is what works for us.”

