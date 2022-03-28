Keith Martin death: Because of You singer found dead in his condo in the Philippines

American R&B singer-songwriter Keith Martin has died at the age of 55.

According to multiple reports, the “Because of You” singer was found dead at his Quezon City condo unit in the Philippines on Friday (25 March).

The cause of his death is currently unknown, but police allegedly said he may have died a week before his body was discovered, according to reports in the Manila Bulletin.

According to the outlet, the police said that they found Martin’s body after the building’s property manager complained of a foul smell coming from the sixth floor, which led to police speculating that the singer had been dead for a week.

Martin was best known for writing and singing romantic love songs.

Ever since the news of his death, many colleagues and fans have posted tributes for the artist.

“I was surprised to hear that R&B singer Keith Martin has passed away,” one fan wrote. “I remember, his song Because of You became our ‘national anthem’ at one point. Thank you for the love and the joy you bring, may you rest in peace.”

British singer Kyla tweeted: “In shock and in disbelief. You will be missed, Keith Martin.”

“Thank you for the inspiration. You will leave a legacy of great music that is timeless and will always be remembered,” she added.

Another fan wrote: “Keith was such a good songwriter. I checked his Spotify and found out he had been making songs until he died. He still sang in bars and gigs but he was a high-caliber artist. His latest songs should have been hits. An underrated talent in a time of conceited influencers.”

Martin came to the attention of EMI Philippines in 2004, who hired him as an in-house producer in Manila. He wrote and produced songs for artists in the Philippines and Indonesia.

The late singer also collaborated with Kyla on her albums Not Your Ordinary Girl and Beautiful Days.

Martin’s last public appearance was at the wedding of Daryl Ong and Dea Formilleza on 12 March.

