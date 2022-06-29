Keith Lemon shares Celebrity Juice montage after ITV axed show

Keith Lemon (portrayed by comedian Leigh Francis) shared a montage of his show Celebrity Juice, on his Instagram, after ITV announced today (29 June) that it will come to an end this year.

Lemon wrote on his Instagram post: “thanks to itv2 for letting us have the best and longest party ever! Much, much love.”

The show initially launched in 2008 and is currently in its 26th season. It has regularly hosted famous figures such as Laura Whitmore or Holly Willoughby to take part in various challenges, at times silly or crude.

