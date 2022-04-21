Keira Knightley says her six-year-old daughter is ‘completely uninterested’ in watching her films

Keira Knightley has said that her six-year-old daughter has no interest in watching her films.

Over the years, the British actor has appeared in many blockbuster films, including the family-friendly Disney films Pirates of the Caribbean and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

However, speaking to People, Knightley said that her older daughter Edie hadn’t seen any of her films.

“I did a version of The Nutcracker a couple of years ago, and she actually came on set with me to that one when she was three, so I thought, ‘Oh, this year maybe she wants to watch that?’” the actor said.

“[But] she said ‘No.’”

Knightley continued: “So she is completely uninterested in seeing me in any way at all on television, which is completely fair enough. I think that’s very healthy.

“I don’t know that she ever will [be] and that’s fine. She’s like, ‘No. No. I’m fine.’”

Knightley shares Edie, as well as two-year-old Delilah, with husband James Righton.

In November, the Love Actually star revealed that she had tested positive for Covid and was “feeling pretty rubbish” while her “smug” husband was asymptomatic.

“[He is] being very smug about it,” she said, adding: “He is convinced it’s because he’s one of those cold-water swimmers and I’m not.”

