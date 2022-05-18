Keir Starmer taunts Boris Johnson that he ‘can’t make his mind up’ on windfall tax, as he ducks pleas to act

Keir Starmer has taunted Boris Johnson that he “can’t make his mind up” about a windfall tax on huge energy firm profits, as he ducked pleas to act now.

As inflation hit 9 per cent, the prime minister again refused to say if he will consider the levy, which Labour says would raise £2bn to cut bills and ease the cost of living crisis.

At first, Mr Johnson said the Conservatives are against rising taxes – but then switched tack, telling MPs: “Of course we will look at all sensible measures.”

Sir Keir said Britons facing poverty cannot afford to wait months for what he described as the “inevitable U-turn” of introducing a windfall tax eventually.

“The working people across the country can’t afford to wait while he vacillates. It’s time to make his mind,” the Labour leader said.

Mr Johnson blamed cost of living promises on sanctions on Russia – arguing “we knew it would be tough” – and accused Sir Keir of indecision, after he “struggled to define what a woman was”.

more follows

