Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have returned questionnaires to Durham Police in relation to their investigation into whether they broke lockdown regulations, a Labour spokesman said.
The Labour leader and his deputy were caught on camera drinking a beer in an MP’s office after a day of campaigning for the local elections in Durham in April 2021.
Both Sir Keir and Rayner have said they will stand down if fined by police.
More follows…
Source Link Keir Starmer returns police questionnaire about Beergate gathering