Keir Starmer hails 'turning point' for Labour

Sir Keir Starmer has said that Labour‘s local election results are a “massive turning point” for the party.”

From the depths of 2019, we’re back on track now for the general election, showing the hard change we’ve done in the last two years. What a difference it has made,” Starmer said on Sky News during an early morning visit to Barnet on Friday (6 May).

Labour made key gains in councils in Wandsworth, Westminster, Barnet, Southampton, and Cumberland.

