Keir Starmer calls on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to resign over No 10 partygate fines

Boris Johnson and the chancellor are facing calls to resign after being told they will be issued with fines as part of the Metropolitan Police probe into No 10 parties during Covid restrictions.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said the prime minister and the chancellor had broken the law and “repeatedly lied to the British public” over the scandal, as he insisted: “They must both resign”.

“The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better,” he added.

The Liberal Democrat leader, Sir Ed Davey, also said Parliament must be recalled for a no confidence vote in the Mr Johnson.

It comes after a No 10 spokesperson admitted the two most senior members of government had “received notification that the Metropolitan Police intend to issue them with fixed-penalty notices”.

“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do,” they said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the force announced 30 additional fines in relation to Operation Hillman, which is investigating breaches of Covid-19 regulations in 12 separate events in government buildings.

Police have opted not to name those facing fines, citing traditional practices when dealing with out-of-court matters such as speeding fines, but Downing Street said it would confirm if Mr Johnson was among those being penalised.

Scotland Yard said on Tuesday that it had made at least 50 referrals for fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) – up from 20 at the end of March – to ACRO Criminal Records Office, which is responsible for issuing the fines.

More follows

