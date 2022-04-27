Keir Starmer calls Boris Johnson ‘Comical Ali’ of cost of living crisis

Keir Starmer suggested Boris Johnson is the “Comical Ali” of the cost of living crisis, as he attacked the prime minister during PMQs on Wednesday.

Much of the session was dominated by a back and forth over rising bills, with both leaders hammering home their points ahead of next week’s local elections.

“He sounds like the Comical Ali of the cost of living crisis,” Mr Starmer said, referencing the meme of former Iraqi information minister Muhammad Saeed al-Sahhaf, who was mocked for his colourful manner of speech and demeanour.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.