Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner receive police questionnaire about Beergate gathering

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner have both received police questionnaires about the so-called “Beergate” event at party offices in Durham last year.

The party confirmed that both senior figures had been asked by Durham Constabulary to explain their attendance at the 30 April gathering, at which beer and curry was consumed.

The Durham force announced earlier this month that it would investigate potential breaches of Covid laws by Starmer and his staff, despite initially deciding against action when images of the gathering first appeared.

The Labour leader then announced a high-stakes gamble – that he would resign as leader if he is issued with a fixed penalty notice by the force.

“I believe in honour, integrity and the principle that those who make the rules must follow them,” said Sir Keir.

Ms Rayner, who was also at the Durham Labour offices last spring, said she too would “do the decent thing and step down” if issued with a fixed penalty notice (FPN).

But Sir Keir and Ms Rayner have continued to stress they believe no rules were broken – saying staff continued to work on the local election campaign as the ate takeaway curry at the end of a long day.

“I simply had something to eat while working late in the evening, as any politician would do days before an election,” said the Labour leader.

Ms Rayner added: “Eating during a long day’s work was not against the rules.”

More follows…

