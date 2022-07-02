Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner march in London's Pride parade

Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner joined the celebrations at Pride in London on Saturday (2 July) as the march celebrated its 50th anniversary.

More than one million people were expected to attend as the parade returned after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marchers called on the government to ban conversion therapy for all LGBT people, reform the Gender Recognition Act, provide equal protection for LGBT communities against hate crime, and establish a national AIDS memorial.

