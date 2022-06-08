Keir Starmer accuses Boris Johnson of creating ‘24-hours at A&E’ NHS policy

Keir Starmer criticised Boris Johnson over the state of the NHS during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (8 June) and accused him of creating a “24-hours at A&E” policy.

The Labour leader accused the prime minister of wanting to double the length of time patients could wait for surgery, from one year to two years.

Starmer’s comments come as footage circulated on Twitter on Tuesday showing an NHS nurse informing patients in an accident and emergency department that the wait time was 13 hours.

