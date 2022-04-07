‘Keep families out of it’: Boris Johnson ducks question about non-dom status of Sunak’s wife

Boris Johnson has suggested it is wrong to probe the non-dom status of Rishi Sunak’s wife, because families should be kept out of politics.

Quizzed about The Independent’s revelations that Akshata Murty is avoiding paying UK tax on her foreign earnings, the prime minister refused to comment on the controversy.

He told reporters: “I think it is very important in politics if you possibly can to try and keep people’s families out of it.”

Mr Johnson swerved the row, despite growing pressure for Ms Murty to explain her claim that she has non-dom status because she is an Indian citizen – widely criticised as misleading.

Keir Starmer stepped up Labour’s attack on the chancellor – pointing to the 15 tax rises Mr Sunak has introduced – calling the situation “breathatking hypocrisy”.

