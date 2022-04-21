Keep cool: Italy puts limits on air condition temperatures to save energy amid Ukraine war

Italy is set to ban air conditioning under 25C in certain buildings during summer months as it looks to keep energy costs down amid the war in Ukraine – which has sent prices soaring.

The plan – reportedly dubbed “operation thermostat” – was passed through the Italian Senate on Thursday.

It would prevent public buildings – which includes government offices and schools – from having their air conditioning set below 27C during summer, but allow for 2C leniency.

Meanwhile during winter, the average air temperature must not go above 19C – but with 21C as the absolute maximum allowed.

Hospitals and care homes will be excluded from the new rules, which are set to become law within the next week.

The new limits on air temperature in public building are set to come into force on the start of May this year and last until the end of March next year.

They are included in emergency legislation over energy – aimed at keeping down costs and boosting renewable capacity – as the war in Ukraine wages on and Italy looks to wean itself off Russian gas.

Mario Draghi, Italy’s prime minister, has previously suggested Italians could face a choice between air conditioning or peace in eastern Europe.

Asked about the controversial comments in a newspaper interview last week, he wanted to make two points with this message.

“The first is symbolic: peace is worth sacrifices. The second is more factual: the sacrifice, in this case, is equivalent to a few degrees temperature difference,” the Italian prime minister said.

He added: “Peace is more important, regardless of the sacrifice, but in this case the sacrifice is small anyway.”

Earlier this week, Giorgio Mule, an undersecretary in the defence ministry, said slashing energy consumption from air conditioning would mean “every drop of sweat poured in summer will be a drop of blood spared among the Ukrainian population”.

The air temperature controls for public buildings were inserted as an amendment into the energy strategy proposals going through parliament. The government said the proposals aim to slash the amount of energy used and to make immediate savings.

Energy prices were rising even before Russia invaded Ukraine. However costs have gone through the roof since Russia launched the attack on its neighbour on 24 February

Italy gets some 40 per cent of its imported gas from Russia and has been looking to diversify its energy sources since the invasion.

Ahead of Thursday’s vote on the plans, a minister said the country could end up being independent from this imported energy source by the end of next year, according to newspaper La Stampa.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Keep cool: Italy puts limits on air condition temperatures to save energy amid Ukraine war