Keanu Reeves took Drew Barrymore on an ‘irresponsibly fast’ motorbike ride on her 16th birthday

Drew Barrymore shared a sweet story about celebrating her 16th birthday with Keanu Reeves.

The Matrix star was a guest on Tuesday’s (21 December) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, during which the host shared her excitement to see Reeves again.

“Can I take it back to a memory that I have with you?” she asked Reeves. “I was at this club and it was my 16th birthday… and you walked in and you grabbed my hand and you took me outside and you put me on your motorcycle.”

“Oh my,” Reeves said, with Barrymore continuing: “We drove at the warp speed of my life. We went and you took me on the ride of my life and I was so free.

“I was such a free human being and it was this moment where I just remember loving life and being so happy. I hold it so dear because the older we get, the harder it is to get to that feeling.”

Unable to recall the details, Reeves asked, “I wonder where I took you,” with Barrymore suggesting that the club was on Third Street in Los Angeles and that the pair had gone “irresponsibly fast”.

“I think we definitely took off down third and then we drove around for a while and then we went back and I went back in and I don’t remember if you came in or not. I literally walked back into the party like skipping… I’m now realising you can’t have a better sweet 16 than being put on your motorcycle and having the moment where you understand what freedom is.”

The pair had starred together in the 1986 made-for-TV Christmas film Babes in Toyland, which they had filmed when Barrymore was 11 and Reeves was 21.

During the interview, the presenter joked that the movie was an “obscure masterpiece”, with Reeves adding: “Sometimes obscurity is good.”

