Keanu Reeves Revealed The Backstory Of The 'Sad Keanu' Meme And It's Hilarious

Universally loved star Keanu Reeves, is a lot of things – he’s an iconic action movie star, probably the nicest person on the planet and the lead of The Matrix series and the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections. He’s also in a popular meme template. If you have been on the internet in the past few years, it’s highly likely that you have come across the ‘Sad Keanu’ meme. It’s a paparazzi photo taken of Keanu sitting on a bench next to grocery bags with a sandwich in his hand. This was largely interpreted as a relatable sad photo and pretty soon fans started photoshopping Keanu in a bunch of unexpected pics. But did they ever stop to wonder if he really was sad?

Keanu Reeves has finally revealed the backstory of the viral ‘Sad Keanu meme. In a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Matrix 4 actor explained what he was really thinking when the photo was taken. He said that he was simply trying to eat lunch, “I’m just eating a sandwich man,” he said. He then went on to disclose that he had stuff on his mind. The photo also turned into a meta-reference for ‘BRZRKR’, a top selling comic book that Reeves has written and created.

Here’s what he said – “Okay, I was thinking, I had some stuff going on. I was hungry. So, life and art. Ron Garney is the amazing artist who is illustrating and drawing BRZRKR. I didn’t know he was going to do that. But, that’s what he did. So I think it’s kind of meta. He decided to take, and this is what I think, what I believe to be true, he took this moment. And the character is waiting for this moment to happen. Because he’s being studied by the American government, a black ops program to figure out why he’s immortal, why does he regenerate. I’m just trying to figure out why I exist.”

When asked why he’s so memeable, Reeves said “I have no clue, sir.”

SEE ALSO: Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Keanu Reeves Motivated Her On The Sets Of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Keanu Reeves will soon be seen in The Matrix Resurrections, the much-awaited fourth instalment of the sci-fi film series. He will reprise his role as Neo while Carrie Anne-Moss as Trinity. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and more. The film releases in theatres on December 22, 2021.

SEE ALSO: Keanu Reeves’ ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ May Have A Surprise Cameo By This MCU Actor

Cover image: Reddit

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Keanu Reeves Revealed The Backstory Of The 'Sad Keanu' Meme And It's Hilarious