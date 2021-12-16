Keanu Reeves has charmed fans with his response to being called the “nicest guy in Hollywood”.
The actor, who appears in the much-anticipated franchise sequel The Matrix Resurrections this month, has banked an extraordinary amount of goodwill with fans in recent years for his off-screen demeanour.
Appearing alongside Carrie-Anne Moss on Red Table Talk, an online series hosted by Matrix co-star Jada Pinkett Smith, along with her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Reeves was asked about his reaction to the epithet.
“Keanu, everyone says you’re Hollywood’s nicest guy, and you’re such a giving person,” asked a fan, via video message. “What do you do to give to yourself?”
Hearing the question, a visibly embarrassed Reeves was seen doubling over, shaking his head.
He remained doubled over for the duration of the question, eventually lifting his head to reveal a smile.
The actor then responded: “Let’s go for motorcycle ride, let’s read. I love going to the movies. For me, my work is that as well. I often sometimes get asked, ‘You know, you’ve been at this for a while’, and they’re like, ‘Do you still love it?’
“And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I love it even more’. For me, work is life.”
The Matrix Resurrections is released in cinemas on 22 December.
Source Link Keanu Reeves responds to being called the ‘nicest guy in Hollywood’