Keanu Reeves once dressed up in Dolly Parton’s real-life Playboy cover outfit for Halloween

Keanu Reeves’ mum made Dolly Parton’s Playboy cover outfit – and he dressed up in it one Halloween.

Appearing on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk on Wednesday (16 December), Reeves said that his mother was a costume designer who had worked with Parton on a number of occasions.

This included her iconic 1978 cover, in which Parton wore bunny ears and a black bustier.

“Somehow I guess she didn’t take that home, so we had it, and it was Halloween,” Reeves said.

“So I put on the ears and the bustier. I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie. I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton as a Playboy bunny.”

In July, Parton recreated her Playboy shoot at home at the age of 75, giving fans a rare glimpse of her husband Carl.

She had previously said that she hoped to appear on the cover again for her 75th birthday, saying it would be “such a hoot”.

Reeves and Pinkett-Smith are both gearing up for the release of The Matrix Resurrections, which is the fourth Matrix film and the first since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions.

The Matrix Resurrections is released in cinemas on Wednesday 22 December.

