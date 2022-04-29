Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick: Chapter 4' First Look Unveiled At CinemaCon 2022 Promises More Blood, Nunchucks And Action

Keanu Reeves, who reprised the role of Neo in Lana Wachowski’s ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ which released in December last year, and impressed everyone with his stellar act, has been busy bringing another iconic character (John Wick) to life with filmmaker Chad Stahelski. And fans finally got a glimpse of it at CinemaCon as Lionsgate presented their slate of upcoming movies, which included ‘Expendables 4’, ‘Borderlands’ and more.

The 57-year-old actor along with filmmaker Stahelski, took the stage and welcomed fans to CinemaCon before ending the evening with a bang. But before that they did share the first glimpse of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ which promises to offer an action-packed roller-coaster ride.

The first footage from #johnwick4 looks awesome. Keanu says “I’m going to kill them all” and then it’s like non stop Keanu killing people. Loved the cinematography and color scheme. Thumbs all the way up. pic.twitter.com/XFyTymWSZn — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 28, 2022

While the upcoming movie is expected to pick-up from where the previous instalment ended, Reeves has surely come a long way ahead and offers his fans a never-seen-before showdown as he flaunts his nunchuck skills. The clip screened at the event does promise more blood and action, but its Reeves’ stellar performance that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat.

Slated to release in theatres on March 24, 2023, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will also star Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick, with fresh faces like Bill Skarsgard, Clancy Brown, Donnie Yen and many others also joining the cast.

While the teaser of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ left everyone excited, Reeves is all set to don his Baba Yaga suit one more time for another instalment, tentively titled ‘John Wick: Chapter 5’.

Cover Image: Twitter

